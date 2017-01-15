Woodbury County 911 is prepared for the worst

With the storm just hours from touching down in Siouxland, Woodbury County 911, Emergency, Emergency Management specialists are gearing up with plans of action in place.

This command center at the Woodbury County Emergency Management Center is calm as emergency personnel will trickle in.as needed. They say they are always prepared for worst case scenarios. Their concern is when the public doesn't prepare and take the proper precautions.

"The worst case scenario for me as a planner is, some people are like, oh it may not be that bad and it hits and they are unprepared. They have children and may be some home bound family and they are trying to get out to get the supplies," said Rebecca Socknat, Woodbury County Emergency Management Coordinator.

Officials say the best advice they can give is to not go out on the roads. If you do have to venture out, make sure you have a full tank of gas, emergency kit and that someone knows to expect you, your route and arrival time.