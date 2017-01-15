Ice storm to impact southern Siouxland first

The well-advertised winter storm is finally arriving in Siouxland Sunday night.



Southern Siouxland has already begun to see the precipitation falling and it will continue with a freezing rain and sleet mixture into the morning hours.



Central Siouxland should expect to see precipitation move in around the ten o'clock hour.



In the north there will be a little more time to prepare as the precipitation won't move in until around midnight.



For all areas the morning commute looks really rough as the roads will very slick making travel nearly impossible.