Mix of precipitation to continue across Siouxland through Monday

The mixture of freezing rain and sleet that will make our roads slick will last through much of Monday.



Southern counties could see some rain mix in during the afternoon hours before colder air sweeps in and brings a little snow to the area in the evening hours.



Central Siouxland will see the ice and sleet mixture continuing with some snow mixing in during the afternoon.



In the north the snow may mix in a little earlier as temperatures will be a little colder.



All areas will see the snow wrapping in the overnight hours Monday night.