KTIV will live stream News 4 Today Monday starting at 5 a.m.

There is a chance that during the ice storm you could lose power.



Make sure your mobile devices are charged up before you lose power so that you can stay connected and be able to call for emergency services.



KTIV will also be making it easier for you to find out about any closings Monday morning.

WATCH LIVE: Winter weather storm coverage starting at 5 a.m.

We will be streaming our morning newscast both online and on the Storm Team 4 Weather App and KTIV News App so that even if you are out of power and can't watch us on your television, you will still be able to see us on your mobile device and get the information you need.



Make sure you have the Storm Team 4 Weather App and KTIV News App.



It's free from the Google Play and Apple app stores.