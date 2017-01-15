Sioux City Public Works ready for storm

The prep work started on Friday for the Sioux City Public Works Street Division.

Now, they're ready to take on the storm.

Public Works officials said they are using a mixture of half salt and half sand to try to combat the ice.

They are full staff as they face the start of the storm.

"There's going to be between 15 and 18 guys here tonight. Any equipment breaks down we'll have the city maintenance garage come in. They'll help us get the equipment back up and going as quick as they can," said Ed Pickens, Public Works Field Services Street Superintendent.

A new set of employees will come in at seven on Monday morning to take on the day shift.

Clearing the streets is the top priority for the Public Works Street Division but they also plan to lend a hand incase of an emergency.

"Throughout the night as the weather, if it does get bad like they say we'll probably have a couple trucks that will be working with the emergency services. Anything that they're going to need we'll have a truck helping them get to wherever they need to go" said Pickens.

Pickens wants drivers who absolutely have to be out on the road to concentrate on driving and to get rid of all distractions.



See Sioux City's Priority Snow Map.



