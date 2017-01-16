Due to the icy conditions Monday, the Sioux City Community School District and Bishop Heelan will be closed

Sioux City Schools Superintendent tweeted "Due to the icy conditions today, the Sioux City Community School District will be closed on 1/16/17. Stay safe and warm! @siouxcityschool".



Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools are closed today due to inclement weather. All activities cancelled.

Many other school districts in Siouxland have also canceled school.

See closings and delays here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/142528/closings-delays

