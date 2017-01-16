Due to the icy conditions Monday, the Sioux City Community Schoo - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Due to the icy conditions Monday, the Sioux City Community School District and Bishop Heelan will be closed

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City Schools Superintendent tweeted "Due to the icy conditions today, the Sioux City Community School District will be closed on 1/16/17. Stay safe and warm! @siouxcityschool".

Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools are closed today due to inclement weather. All activities cancelled.

Many other school districts in Siouxland have also canceled school. 

See closings and delays here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/142528/closings-delays

Stay tuned to Storm Team 4 for as Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers, Meteorologist T.J. Springer and Meteorologist Jaret Lansford continue to monitor the upcoming winter weather.

