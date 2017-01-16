PHOTOS: Winter storm arrives in Siouxland

Slick conditions continue across much of Siouxland although temperatures that have gotten to freezing or just above have helped ease the ice a little bit for some of us.
A few viewers have shared photos and videos with us. If you are safe and able, share your photos with us by emailing connect@ktiv.com. Stay tuned to Storm Team 4 for as Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers, Meteorologist T.J. Springer and Meteorologist Jaret Lansford continue to monitor the winter weather.See tri-state road reports: http://www.ktiv.com/category/133129/road-reports
Closings and delays: http://www.ktiv.com/category/142528/closings-delays
Interactive Radar: http://www.ktiv.com/category/162528/interactive-radar
Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his jail cell in Massachusetts early Wednesday morning.
