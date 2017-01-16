No City Transit Service in Sioux City, Sioux City Public Library - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

No City Transit Service in Sioux City, Sioux City Public Library buildings closed

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The City of Sioux City said there will be no City Transit Service Monday until further notice. 

Also, officials said due to the weather conditions and predictions for the day, the Sioux City Public Library buildings will be closed today, this Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

As long as there is power the Library's Online Branch will be open to place holds, renew checked out items, download ebooks, and access premium research databases.

Garbage and recycling services are delayed one day due to weather as well. 

Sioux City City facilities will be closed Monday, January 16 in observation of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. 

