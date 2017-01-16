Winter storm causes power outages in Kansas City, KS

The winter storm that coated parts of the Midwest with ice over the weekend brought down power-lines in Kansas, leaving hundreds without electricity overnight Sunday.

Large power flashes could be seen in dodge city Sunday night, with power eventually going out entirely.



Over a half dozen power poles were taken down by ice on highway 50, with crews working late into the night to restore power.



Officials say Sunday there were more than 1,000 different power outages in the area.



As the storm continues, crews say they'll be working to get things back up and running as quickly as possible.

