Ice accumulates on Norfolk sidewalks, streets - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Ice accumulates on Norfolk sidewalks, streets

Posted:
NORFOLK, NE (NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA) -

The City of Norfolk, Nebraska has been coated with a thin layer of ice on Monday morning.

But don’t let the word ‘thin’ fool you. Norfolk is expected to get under 0.25” inch of ice but what has already accumulated is enough to make travel extremely treacherous.

The freezing rain has deposited ice on sidewalks, windshields and roads in Norfolk, with some of the danger coming from not being able to see the difference between icy and not icy spots.

Meanwhile, most highways in Northeast Nebraska are marked as partially or completely covered by ice according to the Nebraska Department of Roads 511 website. Travel is not advised. When driving on city streets take extreme caution as starting, stopping, and turning are proving extremely difficult.

In response, Norfolk Public Schools, Norfolk Catholic and most surrounding school districts have announced they will be closed on Monday so families avoid taking to the street.

See closings and delays here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/142528/closings-delays

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.