Ice accumulates on Norfolk sidewalks, streets

The City of Norfolk, Nebraska has been coated with a thin layer of ice on Monday morning.

But don’t let the word ‘thin’ fool you. Norfolk is expected to get under 0.25” inch of ice but what has already accumulated is enough to make travel extremely treacherous.

The freezing rain has deposited ice on sidewalks, windshields and roads in Norfolk, with some of the danger coming from not being able to see the difference between icy and not icy spots.

Meanwhile, most highways in Northeast Nebraska are marked as partially or completely covered by ice according to the Nebraska Department of Roads 511 website. Travel is not advised. When driving on city streets take extreme caution as starting, stopping, and turning are proving extremely difficult.

In response, Norfolk Public Schools, Norfolk Catholic and most surrounding school districts have announced they will be closed on Monday so families avoid taking to the street.



