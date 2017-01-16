It's not too late to winterize

(NBC News) Winter is less than a month old and the heating bills are beginning to mount.

Fortunately, home improvement experts have added a few tips keep heating costs down.

Angie's List founder Angie Hicks says closing off outside vents in winter is still a must, you should avoid closing any of the inside vents.

"You're actually asking your furnace to work harder because you've changed the flow through the air ducts of your house," she explains.

It's also a myth that setting the thermostat in a cold home to a high temperature, like 80-degrees, will get it to a more desired temperature more quickly.

"It's going to heat up at the same pace regardless," Hicks says. "So, go ahead, set it on 70 or 72 as you normally would, it'll get there soon enough"

Finally, don't raise the thermostat on your hot water heater. It only makes them work harder during winter.

