Sioux City Police advise no travel

Sioux City Police said a storm moving through the Midwest has left a covering of ice on city streets and highways.



City crews have been working for several hours to keep the streets passable. Main roads and priority roads where salt and chemicals have been applied are passable but side streets may still be extremely slick.

Hard surfaces such as sidewalks and parking lots are nearly impossible to walk on.



Additional rain and ice is predicted throughout the remainder of the day and the Sioux City Police Department recommends you avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.



