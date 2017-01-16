Sioux City Police advise no travel - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City Police advise no travel

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City Police said a storm moving through the Midwest has left a covering of ice on city streets and highways.

City crews have been working for several hours to keep the streets passable. Main roads and priority roads where salt and chemicals have been applied are passable but side streets may still be extremely slick.

Hard surfaces such as sidewalks and parking lots are nearly impossible to walk on.

Additional rain and ice is predicted throughout the remainder of the day and the Sioux City Police Department recommends you avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.