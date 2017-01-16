Slick conditions continue around Siouxland

The slick conditions continue to form around Siouxland.

Here are some tips for what you can expect from the ice:

For ice up to a tenth of an inch, beware of driving or walking.

Also some areas will be icy and some won't.

For a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch, limit unnecessary travel.

Any untreated surface will likely be glazed with ice.

Scattered power outages are possible.

For a quarter of an inch to a half of an inch of ice, numerous power outages should be expected.

There will also be downed tree branches.

And it will be extremely dangerous to walk or drive on untreated surfaces.