State agencies provide road conditions for ice storm

Siouxland roads were left almost undriveable Monday as an ice storm took over the region.

Troopers from the tri-states patrolled to make sure people were staying safe.

Iowa State Patrol saw no accidents on the interstate Monday morning as people made sure to stay out of the way of crews working to deal with the ice on the Highway 75 bypass, Interstate 29 and Highway 20 in Sioux City.

"I would like to congratulate and thank the DOT maintenance crews," said John Farley, an Iowa State Trooper. "Obviously they did an excellent job. They worked through the night obviously from what we saw this morning we came out. They must have had their road crews out early in the overnight hours to make sure they got enough material down and obviously it worked."

South Dakota is also experiencing ice, but have been able to avoid accidents.

"South Dakota Highway Patrol tells me that at this point Interstate 29 from Sioux City to Beresford is ice covered. and slushy," said Tony Mangan, public information officer for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. "So if you're on I-29 or in that area, we're encouraging people to really slow down you know, don't use your cruise control, and to wear your seat belt."

Nebraska also saw slick roads but the state patrol has been traveling around Dakota and Dixon County's where they say they too have seen few accidents.

"Currently what we're doing is we have our standard troopers out and we're just working the highways," said Brad Elsea, a Nebraska State Trooper. "We're driving the highways trying to keep the public updated as to the road conditions as best we can. Also, trying to work the highways to look for any stranded motorists to make sure we can get them aided and get them on their way."

What all agencies are asking people, is if they can to stay off the roads until the icy conditions pass.

If you need information on road conditions, you can go to your state's 5-1-1 for an updated report.

?