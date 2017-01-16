Ice storm slams the Midwest - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Ice storm slams the Midwest

Posted:

An ice storm slammed the Midwest over the weekend leaving thousands waking up without power.

The massive storm coated streets with sheets of ice and is blamed for five deaths.

Monday morning, crippling ice, coating everything from Texas to Kansas.

Entire neighborhoods, completely frozen over. Slick roads, turned into disaster zones, killing at least five people. 

In Nebraska, a fiery crash on i-80 engulfed two semi-trucks in flames. Amazingly, police say no one was injured. Authorities say seatbelts helped save both drivers' lives.

In Oklahoma, towns transformed into icicle cities. Ice-covered trees, collapsing onto cars. Powerlines, catching fire as ice melts. Bulldozers cleaning up the damage Sunday.

In Missouri, the ice storm, forcing the NFL to delay the Steelers-Chiefs play-off game in Kansas City more than seven hours.

And in Kansas, you can see mother nature's wrath on the roads. This tractor-trailer, almost slamming into a patrol car. The terrifying moments, caught on police dashcam video. The officer, unharmed.

Back in Nebraska, Omaha is under a warning officials say to assume the roads are icy and be extremely cautious if you have to head out.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.