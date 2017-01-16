Ice storm slams the Midwest

An ice storm slammed the Midwest over the weekend leaving thousands waking up without power.



The massive storm coated streets with sheets of ice and is blamed for five deaths.

Monday morning, crippling ice, coating everything from Texas to Kansas.



Entire neighborhoods, completely frozen over. Slick roads, turned into disaster zones, killing at least five people.



In Nebraska, a fiery crash on i-80 engulfed two semi-trucks in flames. Amazingly, police say no one was injured. Authorities say seatbelts helped save both drivers' lives.



In Oklahoma, towns transformed into icicle cities. Ice-covered trees, collapsing onto cars. Powerlines, catching fire as ice melts. Bulldozers cleaning up the damage Sunday.



In Missouri, the ice storm, forcing the NFL to delay the Steelers-Chiefs play-off game in Kansas City more than seven hours.



And in Kansas, you can see mother nature's wrath on the roads. This tractor-trailer, almost slamming into a patrol car. The terrifying moments, caught on police dashcam video. The officer, unharmed.



Back in Nebraska, Omaha is under a warning officials say to assume the roads are icy and be extremely cautious if you have to head out.