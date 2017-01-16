First Responders take on ice storm - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

First Responders take on ice storm

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

First responders never stop working, not even for ice. 

The South Sioux Fire Department is ready to take on any calls that they receive. 

The ice does create problems for emergency crews when they respond to calls. 

It makes everything more difficult especially for fire crews.

When they respond to calls their gear could become weighed down with ice.

They also have to make sure they keep water circulating.

"The biggest issue we face is more on fires than on EMS calls. Just because if you leave any water anywhere you make a huge mess. So we carry buckets of salt and sand on our trucks so we can walk around and move around without slipping and falling." said South Sioux City Asst. Fire Chief Kody Keefer.

Keefer says they typically have to go just as slow as everyone else in they icy road conditions. 

