VIDEO: Bubbles freeze on camera

VIDEO: Bubbles freeze on camera




A Minnesota man shot video of a soap bubble freezing.

You can see crystals forming and swirling around in the soap bubble as it freezes in St. Paul's five-degree weather Sunday.

It appears to be in slow motion but the video was shot in real time.

But just like selfies, it took several attempts to capture the perfect moments on camera.

This is actually video of four different bubbles forming and freezing.

 

