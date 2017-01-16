NDOR plow drivers take on Monday morning ice

While officials have been urging the public to stay off the roads, there is one group of people that have been on the roads all night.

Dean Guenther works as a plow driver with the Nebraska Department of Roads, and like some of the other drivers, he’s been at work since 4 a.m.

“We’re going to be out here all day…Part of our job is to keep the roads safe and traveling public safe…snow isn’t going to accumulate on our highways today.”

In order to keep those roads open, the NDOR was treating roads all night, including Guenther’s route on Highway 81.

“If we didn’t have a night shift last night the roads would have been pretty treacherous.”

With temperatures in the 30s, salt brine was used instead of beet juice, which is used when temperatures are too low for the salt brine.

Unfortunately, the rain caused a bit of a dilemma.

“The rain is diluting our material as soon as we put this down, the rain washes it way. We will have to keep making rounds just so the ice doesn’t accumulate.”

Guenther says that they only thing he can do at this point is continue to treat his route.

“Obviously our plows are up so we are just going to treat it. We are going to keep ice from accumulating on the roads and keep putting treatment down until it’s over with.”