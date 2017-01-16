Ice covers Sioux City's Indian Hills Neighborhood

A wild-weathered Monday kept KTIV News Anchor Sheila Brummer iced in at her home on Sioux City's northside.

She shared conditions on her street in the Indian Hills Neighborhood with viewers..

Road conditions were treacherous and no one was venturing out. So, they headed warnings to stay home on Monday.

A light mist and then light rain fell around 1 p.m.

Sidewalks saw even worse conditions.

Sheila was able to walk around with makes-shift shoe spikes. Her husband made them out of an old pair of his tennis shoes and roofing nails. Sheila offered to walk a mile to work but it was too risky. She hopes to be back on the air soon.