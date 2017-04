Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent, Dr. Paul Gausman just tweeted due to the continued icy conditions, the Sioux City Schools will start two hours late on 1/17/17. Stay safe, and bundle up!

Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools will also have a two-hour late start on Tuesday, January 17.

Many other Siouxland schools are also delaying or canceling school.

See all closings and delays here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/142528/closings-delays