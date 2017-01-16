Union County Sheriff Deputies respond to a semi accident Monday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Union County Sheriff Deputies respond to a semi accident Monday morning on I-29

A Union County Sheriff deputy said at 3:20 a.m. Monday, they were called to a tractor-trailer accident on Interstate 29.

Deputies said due to slippery road conditions, a semi driver’s trailer slid into a side rail along I-29 and hit a concrete pillar.

The impact broke the trailer in half, scattering fruit and vegetables at the scene at mile marker 6, just north of the McCook Lake exit.

The driver and a passenger were not injured.

Union County deputies urge drivers to avoid the scene and a tow company will remove the trailer during daylight hours on Tuesday. 

