Tips for unfreezing your car

With all this freezing weather, your car may have froze over.



According to Reader's Digest if your car looks like it's covered in ice....



The first thing you want to do is push/apply pressure against your car door.



The pressure could break the ice around the door's seal.

Two

Use an ice scraper to chip away the ice.

Three

Pour lukewarm water over the rubber seals.



Pour it on the seal of the door to thaw the ice.



Be sure to wipe the water off so that it does not refreeze



You can always use a commercial de-icer.



Some things that you don't want to do:

Do not use hot water, as the temperature difference could shatter the window.



Do not use WD40, as it can gum up the lock.



Also, don't use a metal object to scrape off the ice as it may scratch the window or car paint.