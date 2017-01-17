Icy conditions on sidewalks, streets could continue through Mond - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Icy conditions on sidewalks, streets could continue through Monday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

 KTIV's Matt Breen shares his experiences battling the icy sidewalks and roads of the north side of Sioux City. 

A little after 1:00 p.m. he was able to stand a few feet outside of his home, the furthest he had been since the icy conditions began. 

After treating his sidewalk with ice melt, he was able to scrape some of the ice from the pavement.

Problem was that wouldn't be the case later on in the day nor everywhere around Siouxland. 

During the day cars weren't able to make it up hills and unable to stop going down near the stop sign. 

And with the next band of precipitation Monday night, all of the rain could end up being ice. 

