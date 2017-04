This year's Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit will focus on the potential for high-octane technological options, including 30 percent ethanol blends.



Called "High-Octane: Fueling a New Era" the Summit will be January 31 in Altoona, Iowa.



The Summit is free and open to the public.



The last day to register is January 27.



To register visit http://iowarfa.org/.