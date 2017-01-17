Bluff Creek Golf Cars to bring U-Haul to Siouxland area - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Bluff Creek Golf Cars to bring U-Haul to Siouxland area

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Bluff Creek Golf Cars will be bringing U-Haul to the Siouxland area.

Bluff Creek Golf Cars, at 3314 Hwy. 75 N., will offer U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pick-up for boxes.

U-Haul rental operations are Monday through Fridays from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. After-hours drop-off is available for customer convenience.

To reserve U-Haul products at this location call (712) 560-7036 or visit https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Sioux-City-IA-51108/023355/ .

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.