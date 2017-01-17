Bluff Creek Golf Cars to bring U-Haul to Siouxland area

Bluff Creek Golf Cars will be bringing U-Haul to the Siouxland area.



Bluff Creek Golf Cars, at 3314 Hwy. 75 N., will offer U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pick-up for boxes.



U-Haul rental operations are Monday through Fridays from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. After-hours drop-off is available for customer convenience.



To reserve U-Haul products at this location call (712) 560-7036 or visit https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Sioux-City-IA-51108/023355/ .