Road conditions showing some improvements after ice storm

For the most part, road conditions are better Tuesday morning following the ice storm, but still icy in places.

State agencies show roads are less slippery than they were the same time Monday morning, but there is still plenty of ice to look out for.

As of Tuesday morning around seven, in Sioux City and most of our viewing area in Iowa, the Iowa 511 shows roads to be partially covered with ice.

Much of Interstate 29 going south of Sergeant Bluff is even listed as having normal winter driving conditions.

That is the same for Highway 20 going east of Sac City.

In Nebraska, 511 shows US 20 from Laurel to Orchard as well as surrounding areas, completely covered in ice, including icy bridges.

Nebraska 12 from Ponca to Obert is also completely covered.

We're seeing much of Siouxland's Nebraska cities still partially covered in snow, including in Winnebago, Wakefield, Norfolk and Niobrara.

In South Dakota, Interstate 29 north through Union County past Beresford is experiencing scattered ice and slippery conditions according to Safe Travel USA.

The trip from Vermillion to Yankton on 50 is seeing similar slippery conditions.

Even in areas where roadways are only partially covered with ice, ramp and bridges could generally be more icy.

So, drivers are encouraged to leave a little bit earlier than they normally would and take it slow behind the wheel for the morning commute.