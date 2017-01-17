A huge icicle falls through ceiling of home in Billings, Montana - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A huge icicle falls through ceiling of home in Billings, Montana

It's not unusual to be weary and leery of over-sized icicles when you're outside, but what happens when they are inside of your home?

For Carol Schell, it was a normal evening of watching TV and doing laundry, until she heard a big crash. After looking around and finding nothing, Schell brushed it off and started putting away her laundry, but it was in her closet, she would discover the source of the mystery sound.

"I kinda go in and something drips on me and I'm like 'ew' and I look up and here's this icicle hanging out of the closet," said Schell.

Where did this over-sized icicle come from? 

