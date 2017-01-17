Betty White turns 95 today - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Betty White turns 95 today

Posted:
Happy Birthday Betty! Happy Birthday Betty!
(CNN) -

Happy birthday to America's favorite Golden Girl!

Betty White turns 95-years-old Tuesday. 

The actress and comedian has worked in show business since the 1940's but she's best known for her role as the sweet and clueless Rose on "The Golden Girls."

White has outlived several of her fellow celebrities.

She made news last month after a South Carolina man set up a gofundme page to keep her safe--following several high-profile celebrity deaths.

At last check, the campaign has raised more than $9,200.

The money raised will be donated to a local theater.

