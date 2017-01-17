Ice storm moves out of Siouxland, big warm-up in store

After a messy start to our workweek with our first major ice storm of 2017, Tuesday will be a day of improving conditions around Siouxland. We'll stand that shot at some patchy, dense freezing fog this morning which could still make travel a bit treacherous early today. You'll still want to give yourself a little extra time on your morning commute, but overall, today will be a better day as we'll be dry. Temps will rebound back towards seasonable norms with highs near that freezing mark under decreasing cloud cover as high pressure builds in. SW flow will start taking over and that will pump in much warmer temperatures for the latter half of the workweek.

Nice warming is expected to take place for us as highs will be getting into the 40s starting on Wednesday and lasting into the weekend. Things become a little unsettled once again as we'll be watching the potential for another shot at some mixed precip. Thursday night and into the weekend. We can't rule out some chances of light rain showers with maybe a few snowflakes mixing in at times. Temperatures look to stay above average as we kick-off next week as well with highs staying near that 40 degree mark.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer