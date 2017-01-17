A few more ice storm photos from across Siouxland - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A few more ice storm photos from across Siouxland

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
Check out this pic sent in from our own Tom Stock! Thin glaze of ice being seen on the trees. Check out this pic sent in from our own Tom Stock! Thin glaze of ice being seen on the trees.

Check out some more ice storm photos from Tuesday morning. Conditions are improving but many roads could still be icy this afternoon so please take it easy out there. Watch out for any untreated surface because they will likely be slick as temperatures around much of the area will stay below freezing through this afternoon.

