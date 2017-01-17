Sioux City Public Works clears streets after ice storm

The Sioux City Public Works Street Division has been hard at work ever since they heard of the possibility of an ice storm.

Preparations started on Friday well ahead of Sunday's storm.

"We'll get everything ready. For this one we went with that, got everything ready to go. Then as soon as it started icing up and snowing the guys were able to come to work, jump in their trucks and get out on the streets" said Ed Pickens, Sioux City Public Works Field Services Superintendent

The prep work ahead of the storm made all the difference as they worked 24 hours a day working to clear the streets of Sioux City.

They had 16 salt spreaders using a mixture of salt and sand to make the roads passable.



"That's what we're after, helping the citizens out. A lot of the citizens are our family, our friends, relatives. So, we want what they want" said Pickens.

Parked cars on side streets, dead ends and cul de sac's made it harder for side streets to get cleared.



The Sioux City Public Works Street Division works with the Iowa DOT to make sure people can get around town safely.