CENTSABLE HEALTH: Roasted Vegetable Pesto Pasta

Roasted Vegetable Pesto Pasta
Makes 4 (1 ½ cup) servings
Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients
1 zucchini, sliced
1 yellow summer squash, sliced
½ red onion, cut into cubes
1 bell pepper, cut into cubes
1 Tbsp. olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
½ pound whole wheat penne pasta
½ cup prepared pesto 

Directions
PREHEAT oven to 400°F. PLACE vegetables on a baking sheet and SEASON with oil, salt and pepper. BAKE for 20 minutes. 

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a boil. ADD pasta and COOK according to package directions. DRAIN pasta, reserving ¼ to ½ cup of cooking liquid. 

COMBINE vegetables, pasta, cooking liquid and pesto. TOSS to coat.

Approximate nutrition information per serving: 402 calories; 19 g fat; 3 g saturated fat; 5 mg cholesterol; 419 mg sodium; 50 g carbohydrate; 2 g fiber; 13 g protein

