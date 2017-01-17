UPDATE: 2 semi-trailer accident on I-29 near Whiting - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: 2 semi-trailer accident on I-29 near Whiting

Posted:
By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
Update

 No one was injured in a two semi accident near Whiting, Iowa, on Interstate-29 Tuesday afternoon.

According to Iowa State Patrol, two semis were headed north on I-29 when one of the drivers rear-ended the other.

Crews worked to clean up the debris and had the lane opened by 5 o'clock.    

Previously

Authorities responded to an accident near Whiting, Iowa Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 29 

Two semi-trailers are involved and KTIV has a crew at the scene working to get more details. 

