Bomb and gun threat to Hinton school triggers FBI investigation

An online threat to Hinton Community Schools has triggered an FBI investigation, Tuesday.

School officials say they received an e-mail, late Monday night, saying that there would be a bomb and a gun in the school, Tuesday.

The email was signed by "ISIS Gang."

District administrators believe the threat to be a hoax, but will still be implementing a safety plan for the next several days as a precaution.

Hinton's superintendent says even though the threat may not seem credible, no risks will be taken regarding student safety.

"I think anytime you get a threat, you need to take it credibly and go through all your processes to make sure you're protecting your kids and your community," said Hinton Community Schools' superintendent, Pete Stuerman.

"This is very serious stuff, so it's really what we do as a school. One of the major things that parents look for is safety in a school."

The Hinton Police Department and Plymouth County Sheriff's Office were unavailable for comment.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have been called to join in the ongoing investigation.