Sioux City officials remind travelers about safety

What a different a day makes when it comes to the weather.

A majority of people were able to leave their homes after the ice storm.

The storm system that brought an icy, slippery glaze to Siouxland has left the region, but officials remain cautious about traveler safety.

Authorities say puddled water on untreated streets and sidewalks-- especially those in residential neighborhoods-- froze overnight, leaving the surfaces slick in many places Tuesday morning.