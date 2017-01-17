Sioux City officials remind travelers about safety - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City officials remind travelers about safety

Posted:
By Jenny Lenzini, Multimedia News Producer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

What a different a day makes when it comes to the weather.

A majority of people were able to leave their homes after the ice storm.

The storm system that brought an icy, slippery glaze to Siouxland has left the region, but officials remain cautious about traveler safety.

Authorities say puddled water on untreated streets and sidewalks-- especially those in residential neighborhoods-- froze overnight, leaving the surfaces slick in many places Tuesday morning.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.