Dordt's Henrickson & Northwestern Birks take GPAC honors

Northwestern forward Haley Birks is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports women’s basketball player-of-the-week.

Birks, a sophomore from Rockwell City, Iowa, helped lead the Red Raiders to a pair of wins last week. The sophomore averaged 16 points, 5.5 rebounds, three steals and 1.5 blocks in wins over Mount Marty and College of Saint Mary. Birks shot 52% from the field and 43% (3/7) from the three-point line. She has scored in double figures in 14 games this season.

Dordt guard Alec Henrickson is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports men’s basketball player-of-the-week.

Henrickson, a sophomore from Spirit Lake, Iowa, helped the Defenders to a 6-1 record since his return from injury. He is also the team's leading scorer over that time frame averaging over 17 points per game and he has made 44 percent of his three-point shots as Dordt has won three conference games in a row. For the year he is averaging 14.9 points per game and scored a season high 25 points against Hastings.