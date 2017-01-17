Sioux City Public Transit back operating following ice storm

Sioux City Public Transit buses are out and about today after Monday's ice storm.

Public Transit officials say they shut down bus operations yesterday after drivers made their first rounds.

Drivers complained of slick conditions on residential streets.

Officials say they know people rely on public buses to get around but shutting down operations was in riders' best interest.

"We decided that we would cease operations," said Sioux City Public Transit Operations Supervisor, Jeff Harcum. "Discretion is the better part of valor even though we know people depend upon public transit to get around. Safety comes first."

Officials say today's transit hasn't had any problems.

Although some overnight mix left slightly slick conditions this morning, officials say buses are getting around just fine.