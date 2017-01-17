Much warmer weather moving into Siouxland

It was nice to see sunshine and above freezing temperatures today as that combination led to melting ice and Siouxland starting to get back to normal again.

With all the low level moisture in the air, we could see some patchy fog form tonight.

And if you thought today was nice, you're in for a real treat as highs tomorrow and into the weekend will be going into the low to mid 40s.

Moisture will start moving back into our forecast as we get later into the week.

The first chance could be a light rain shower on Thursday night.

Then a little light rain or snow could form from Friday night into Saturday with another small chance Sunday night.

The biggest system coming our way won't be until next Tuesday and at this point it could give us a combination of some rain and snow.