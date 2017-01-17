Grocery shoppers hit local stores after avoiding Monday's slick roads

Monday's travel conditions were less than ideal.

"Couldn't get out, it was too icy and stuff," said shopper, Malcom Konegni.

"No, no. Made no attempt," said shopper, Alan Fradregill.

But while everyone tried to get out ahead of the storm over the weekend...

"I mean, it felt like a holiday in here because of how crazy, busy it was," said Hy-Vee Asst. Manager of Perishables, Toni Harms.

On Monday, the only sound heard were Hy-Vee employees re-stocking half-empty shelves.

"It just was a landslide of how quiet it was, yesterday," said Harms.

The day after, shoppers trekked out for some shopping, with never-ending grocery lists in hand.

"We've been keeping it for a few days," said Fradregill.

Filled with all their nutrition necessities.

"Mostly some fruit, vegetables, meats," said Konengi.

Shoppers emptied out a number of items over the chaotic weekend before the storm.

Hy-Vee staff is making it a point not to let that happen again when a storm of shoppers rolls in Tuesday night.

"We're just going to make sure all our shelves are stocked for today, just in case we do get that busy supper rush today," said Harms.

With the sun out and rain gone, vehicles are back on the roads, and carts are back in the aisles.