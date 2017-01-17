North High students honor Dr. Martin Luther King Junior - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

North High students honor Dr. Martin Luther King Junior

Posted:
By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Students in the Sioux City Community School District honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior.

Events were pushed back a day because of the weather.

At North High,  they watched a video created by students at the school.

 "We have to keep going on that path to eliminate discrimination," said student filmmaker, Kenan Najdawi.

 "They think that racism is getting better, but it's not gone. It's not just with African American's it's with all different kinds of people," said student filmmaker, Camden Beller.

The group of film makers spent about a month including winter break putting the video together.

 They also interviewed local leaders about the influence of Dr. King on their lives.

To see the video that the North High created click on the link below.

video here

https://youtu.be/slD8gwgfi-c

