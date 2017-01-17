Students use virtual reality glasses to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King

Some Sioux City elementary students got to travel to Atlanta, Georgia to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr's birthday without even leaving the classroom.

Third graders at Morningside Elementary were able to experience real images of Dr. King's life through their own eyes.

These virtual reality goggles are new to the school and this is the second time they've used them.

One Siouxland teacher mentions how these goggles can really make an impact on learning.

"And being able to immerse such a kid into the actual location where so much history took place the connections that kids will make are that much stronger," said teacher, Jamie Lang.

The students loved being able to to see these historical places and learn more about Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior.

"How he made the world a better place. And, where he lived at and how he preached at the church," said third grader, Peyton Erwin.

Students in the Sioux City Community School District took part in more activities to honor Dr. King.