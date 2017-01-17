Day after the ice storm weather pictures - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Day after the ice storm weather pictures

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Ice Storm Weather Pictures
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The ice can be treacherous but it also creates a thing of beauty as well.

Here's a look at some day after the storm weather pictures of the ice across Siouxland.

