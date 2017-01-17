Former Iowa state senator sentenced to prison for violating campaign finance laws

Former State Senator Kent Sorenson will spend 15 months in prison for breaking campaign finance laws during the 2012 presidential campaign.

That sentence was handed down Tuesday morning in federal court in Des Moines. He faced up to 25 years in prison.

Kent Sorenson pleaded guilty in 2014 to one count of causing a federal campaign committee to falsely report its expenditures to the Federal Election Commission and one count of obstruction of justice in connection with the concealed expenditures.

The Department of Justice says Sorenson, a former Republican state senator, admitted he received “under the table” payments from Ron Paul’s campaign committee in return for switching his support and services from fellow Republican presidential candidate Michele Bachmann.

The payments were concealed by funneling them through a film production company, then another company, and the money was finally paid out to Sorenson and his wife.

Sorenson did not give himself up to authorities today. He will instead surrender at a later date.