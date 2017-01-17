VIDEO: 185th ARW supplying support services to presidential inauguration

News release from Iowa National Guard:

IOWA NATIONAL GUARD PERSONNEL TO SUPPORT PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION

The National Guard Bureau, Washington, D.C., has requested approximately 30 Soldiers and Airmen from the Iowa Army and Air National Guard to assist federal, state, and local agencies with supporting missions for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, to be held Friday, Jan. 20.

The Iowa National Guard has mobilized Airmen from the 185th Air Refueling Wing based in Sioux City and the 132nd Wing in Des Moines, plus Soldiers and Airmen from the 71st Civil Support Team, also based in Des Moines.

Duties will include logistical support of military personnel by the 185th ARW and 132nd Wing, plus support to civil authorities by the 71st CST. Additional information will become available as this mission develops. It’s anticipated these Soldiers and Airmen will serve in support of the inauguration for approximately eight days, which includes personnel readiness processing and travel.

In total, more than 7,500 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from 44 states, three territories, and the District of Columbia will serve with the specially created Joint Task Force – District of Columbia. The District of Columbia National Guard created JTF - DC in response to requests for assistance from local and federal agencies in the National Capital Region. As a whole, National Guard Soldiers and Airmen will augment the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police forces on a range of support, including traffic control, crowd management, logistics and communication.

National Guard support to presidential inaugurations dates to April 30, 1789, when local militia members (today’s National Guard) joined the U.S. Army and Revolutionary War veterans to form an honor detail and escort Gen. George Washington to his inauguration ceremony in New York City from Mount Vernon, Va. Over the years, National Guard involvement has grown and is designated to honor the commander-in-chief, recognize civilian control of the military, and celebrate democracy. Iowa National Guard Soldiers and Airmen most recently assisted in this transition of power during the presidential inaugurations of 2009 and 2013.