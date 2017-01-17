RAGBRAI route released this weekend with event in Des Moines

This weekend, we'll learn the route for the 2017 Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa.

The route for the 45th RAGBRAI will be revealed during a party on Saturday night.

The ride will start on July 23 and end on July 29.

Last summer, RAGBRAI took a southern route through the Hawkeye state; rolling from Glenwood to Washington during it's seven day ride.

The ride started in Sioux City in 2015 with riders dipping their tires in the Missouri River.

News release from RAGBRAI:

RAGBRAI® XLV Overnight Towns Announced On Saturday, January 21 Des Moines, IA – The Des Moines Register and RAGBRAI will host the RAGBRAI Route Announcement Party this Saturday, January 21 in downtown Des Moines. We are excited to be back in the beautiful Community Choice Credit Union ballroom this year to celebrate RAGBRAI’s 45th route! Proceeds from the event benefit The Iowa Bicycle Coalition. RAGBRAI enthusiasts who aren’t able to attend the RAGBRAI Route Announcement Party can learn the overnight towns as soon as they are announced by watching our live feed at RAGBRAI.com, follow on Twitter @RAGBRAI_IOWA or become a fan of RAGBRAI on facebook.com/RAGBRAI. Live coverage of the event starts at 8:30 p.m.

The event will feature a special performance by The Nadas, and a guest appearance by College Football Hall of Famer Chuck Long. We will also hold the third annual Primal Iowa Bicycle Jersey Contest. And don’t miss the giant silent auction benefitting the Iowa Bicycle Coalition! New this year is a wine pull, for $20 you can draw to win one of their wide selection of high quality wines.

T.J. Juskiewicz, Director of RAGBRAI, will reveal the eight overnight communities for RAGBRAI XLV. Juskiewicz said, “The announcement of the RAGBRAI overnight towns adds a little warmth in the middle of winter!”

Cyclists are encouraged to make a day of the event. The Iowa Bike Expo, one of the largest bike shows in the Midwest, will also take place this Saturday at the Iowa Events Center from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. This free one-day expo hosts over 4,500 people shopping for gear, destinations, bikes, and more. Don’t miss the Bikes to You Women’s Lounge! For more info visit iowabikeexpo.com.

RAGBRAI will be held July 23-29, 2017. For details on registration, visit RAGBRAI.com.

The fun doesn’t stop after the route is announced – we just released the inaugural episodes of the JustGoBike Podcast! JustGoBike is a weekly podcast on the culture of biking, cycling just for the fun of it, and tales from the RAGBRAI Nation. Weekly hosts TJ Juskiewicz, director of RAGBRAI and Mark Wyatt, Executive Director of the Iowa Bicycle Coalition, and a rotating cast of co-hosts will be joined by a variety of guests each week that delve into the social side of cycling. For more information visit JustGoBike.net.

Also new for 2017 – we will host PIGTAILS at Prairie Trail, a ride geared towards women from the creators of the BACooN RIDE! The one-day, 48 mile springtime fun ride will take place on May 20. For more information visit pigtailsride.com. Meanwhile the BACooN RIDE is now in its fourth year, and to shake things up we are reversing the route and heading counter-clockwise around the Raccoon River Valley Trail. This don’t-miss RAGBRAI warm up ride is June 17th, with a pre-party in Waukee the night before. For more information visit BACooNRIDE.com.

