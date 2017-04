SportsFource Extra highlights & scores from Tuesday

Boston University researchers will study Aaron Hernandez's brain to determine if the former NFL star suffered from the same degenerative brain disease as Hall of Famer Junior Seau and former Bears defensive back...

