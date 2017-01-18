Another day of good melting in store

Another day of melting will be in store for our Wednesday with a pretty great deal of it expected. Southerly flow will allow temperatures will to climb much above average for this time of year. Highs will be topping out in the 40s under a mix of clouds and sun, making for a beautiful, January Hump Day. Clouds will be back on the increase tonight though as high pressure starts scooting east. This will lead the way for more low level moisture to work into Siouxland. This could cause some drizzle or spotty showers to develop during the day on Thursday. We could even see some spotty freezing drizzle early tomorrow as low temps will be near that freezing mark.

Temperatures will then quickly rebound into the 40s tomorrow afternoon along with cloudy conditions. Skies stay overcast through the day on Friday with again more drizzle likely. More substantial showers then look to arrive Friday night into the weekend with a few snowflakes possibly mixing in during the day on Saturday. Highs will be staying in the 40s through the weekend and into the start of next week with more sunshine finally arriving for our Monday. Our next storm to watch arrives Tuesday and this one could be responsible for more wintry weather including some snow which could linger into Wednesday morning. Behind the system highs look to dip a little closer to normal with temps back into the middle and upper 30s.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer