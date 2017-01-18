Truck driver killed in plunge off Sioux Falls overpass identifie - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Truck driver killed in plunge off Sioux Falls overpass identified as Storm Lake, Iowa man

Posted:
A truck driver from Storm Lake, Iowa has been identified as the man who died when his semi tractor-trailer plunged off a freeway overpass in Sioux Falls, South Dakota over the weekend A truck driver from Storm Lake, Iowa has been identified as the man who died when his semi tractor-trailer plunged off a freeway overpass in Sioux Falls, South Dakota over the weekend

A truck driver from Storm Lake, Iowa has been identified as the man who died when his semi tractor-trailer plunged off a freeway overpass in Sioux Falls, South Dakota over the weekend.

43-year old Jason Sammons was pronounced dead at the scene around 4:30 Sunday morning. Authorities say Sammons was driving his rig northbound on Interstate 229 when he hit a guard rail. The truck fell onto Minnesota Avenue, clipping a car below.

The woman driving the car suffered minor injuries.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.