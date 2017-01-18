Truck driver killed in plunge off Sioux Falls overpass identified as Storm Lake, Iowa man

A truck driver from Storm Lake, Iowa has been identified as the man who died when his semi tractor-trailer plunged off a freeway overpass in Sioux Falls, South Dakota over the weekend

43-year old Jason Sammons was pronounced dead at the scene around 4:30 Sunday morning. Authorities say Sammons was driving his rig northbound on Interstate 229 when he hit a guard rail. The truck fell onto Minnesota Avenue, clipping a car below.

The woman driving the car suffered minor injuries.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.