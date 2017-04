MidAmerican Energy Offers 10 Tips for Staying Safe During a Power Outage

MidAmerican Energy reports all power has been restored.

1,858 MidAmerican customers are currently without power in Sioux City's Morningside area.

The outage was reported at 9:35 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to MidAmerican Energy, crews are on scene making repairs to equipment that caused the outage.

Power is expected to be restored around 11:15 Wednesday morning.