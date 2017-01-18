Temperatures expected to stay much above average this week

After such an icy start to our workweek, temperatures are expected to remain much above average to close it out. Our average temperature for the day in Sioux City is 31° and highs are expected to be in the upper 40s all across central and southern Siouxland. This mild stretch will be with us right into next week as temps look to remain in the 40s right through the weekend and into next week. Southerly flow pulling up warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico will be the dominating factor in our warming trend across the KTIV Viewing Area. A bigger storm that looks to be quite wintry could impact Siouxland Monday night into Wednesday and it looks like that system will drop our temperatures back down towards normal.